Project Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Main Purpose
To ensure the successful delivery of projects and programmes in line with time, cost and scope.
To ensure the delivery of both internal and external customer facing programmes, including the introduction of new products and services.
Accountabilities
- Maintain effective relationships with Project Sponsors and stakeholders
- Manage issues, risks and action logs
- Develop, manage and maintain project plans
- Manage project teams through successful matrix management
- Manage diverse project teams across multiple organisations
- Ensure the successful delivery of programmes and projects, reporting activity and progress against plan
- Manage quality of project deliverables
- Provide support, guidance and share good practice within the team and across the business
- Manage project start-up and initiation activities
- Build and maintain effective project teams
- Co-ordinate facilitation and conflict resolution
- Engage with the business to understand all factors that influence project delivery and team effectiveness
- Report on project and its progress
- Manage scope and change control
- Manage external suppliers
- Manage the relationship between project, stakeholders and key business areas
- Co-ordinate programme and project activities across SA Taxi and associated business partners
- Manage project closure through to implementation review and handover to business as usual
Skills/Experience Required
- Bachelor’s degree or NQF equivalent
- Professional Project Management qualification e.g. Prince 2 Practitioner or PMI
- MSP Practitioner desirable
- Demonstrate experience in managing projects with budgets in excess of R1m
- Demonstrate experience of managing projects throughout the entire delivery lifecycle
- Experience in managing Senior stakeholders, 3rd Party Suppliers/Partners and internal diverse teams
- Demonstrate experience in delivery of Management Information Systems projects
- 3-5 years’ experience in Financial services / Insurance / Banking
Competencies Required
- Leadership and influencing abilities
- Analysis skills
- Adaptable
- Innovative & creative
- Strategic thinker
- Standards driven
- Effective time management
- Commercial awareness
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Result oriented
- Detail oriented
- Team player
- Planning and organisational abilities
- Resilience
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Prince2 Practitioner
- Project Delivery
- Analysis skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid