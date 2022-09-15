SAP Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Sep 15, 2022

Exciting Opportunity! A well established global company is seeking to employ a SAP Administrator.

Duties includes:

  • Loading of Requisitions on SAP
  • Drafting Reconciliation of Payments on SAP
  • Drafting Payment Certificates
  • Good Receipting of Invoices
  • Liaising with Contractors and Engineers
  • System admin on SAP
  • General Admin all paperless

Requirements:

  • Matric is essential
  • 5 – 10 Years Financial / Cost accounting/bookkeeping experience
  • MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Teams – Latest
  • Have experience on any Accounting Software (SAP, Pastel, Sage, etc.)

If you pay attention to detail, able to utilise time efficiently, self-management, analytical, team playeer and able to work independantly then apply now!

