SAP Administrator

Exciting Opportunity! A well established global company is seeking to employ a SAP Administrator.

Duties includes:

Loading of Requisitions on SAP

Drafting Reconciliation of Payments on SAP

Drafting Payment Certificates

Good Receipting of Invoices

Liaising with Contractors and Engineers

System admin on SAP

General Admin all paperless

Requirements:

Matric is essential

5 – 10 Years Financial / Cost accounting/bookkeeping experience

MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Teams – Latest

Have experience on any Accounting Software (SAP, Pastel, Sage, etc.)

If you pay attention to detail, able to utilise time efficiently, self-management, analytical, team playeer and able to work independantly then apply now!

About The Employer:

talentCRU

