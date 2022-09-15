Exciting Opportunity! A well established global company is seeking to employ a SAP Administrator.
Duties includes:
- Loading of Requisitions on SAP
- Drafting Reconciliation of Payments on SAP
- Drafting Payment Certificates
- Good Receipting of Invoices
- Liaising with Contractors and Engineers
- System admin on SAP
- General Admin all paperless
Requirements:
- Matric is essential
- 5 – 10 Years Financial / Cost accounting/bookkeeping experience
- MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook, MS Teams – Latest
- Have experience on any Accounting Software (SAP, Pastel, Sage, etc.)
If you pay attention to detail, able to utilise time efficiently, self-management, analytical, team playeer and able to work independantly then apply now!
About The Employer:
talentCRU