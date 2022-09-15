Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Scrum Master who will be responsible for delivering the development of custom and client based web projects plus adhoc technical requests.
Job Purpose
- The Scrum Master will lead a development team in the development and maintenance of our marketing websites, SSL certificates management, web domain management, hosting servers and the various custom marketing platforms used.
Key Skills Required
- A very good understanding of the web application stack i.e. web development languages and tools, databases, web hosting servers, Content Management Systems, including domain management and SSL certificates.
- A very good understanding various web analytics measurement tools e.g. Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, etc.
- Demonstrated experience with start-to-finish planning, execution and delivery of digital projects mainly focusing websites, custom web applications and mobile apps using Agile (Scrum & Kanban).
- Strong communication skills, self-motivation, and ability to stay focused in a distractive environment.
- Excellent people and project management skills.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.
- Recognised Scrum Master certification or equivalent (CSM, PSM, etc).
- 3+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.
- Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.
Desired Skills:
- web development
- Kanban
- Scrum
- Agile
- web analytics