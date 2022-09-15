Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a Scrum Master who will be responsible for delivering the development of custom and client based web projects plus adhoc technical requests.

Job Purpose

The Scrum Master will lead a development team in the development and maintenance of our marketing websites, SSL certificates management, web domain management, hosting servers and the various custom marketing platforms used.

Key Skills Required

A very good understanding of the web application stack i.e. web development languages and tools, databases, web hosting servers, Content Management Systems, including domain management and SSL certificates.

A very good understanding various web analytics measurement tools e.g. Adobe Analytics, Google Analytics, etc.

Demonstrated experience with start-to-finish planning, execution and delivery of digital projects mainly focusing websites, custom web applications and mobile apps using Agile (Scrum & Kanban).

Strong communication skills, self-motivation, and ability to stay focused in a distractive environment.

Excellent people and project management skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.

Recognised Scrum Master certification or equivalent (CSM, PSM, etc).

3+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.

Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.

Desired Skills:

web development

Kanban

Scrum

Agile

web analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position