Software Engineer (C#.Net/.Net Core) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of an experienced Software Engineer with strong C#.Net and or .Net Core skills with at least 5+ years’ industry experience designing & building software applications is sought by a global Software Tech company. You will also require a 3-year IT-related Degree/Diploma, have practical experience developing web & desktop applications, have knowledge of server and cloud-based technologies and proficiency in Git, SOAP & REST. All applicants must be a SA citizen or hold a valid work permit.

DUTIES:

Work inside of a team, following Agile development methodologies.

Contribute to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of existing and new web and desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.

Follow best Software Engineering practices.

Exercise Version Control discipline to maintain source code.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum 3-year IT-related Degree or Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

5+ Years solid industry experience in designing and building software applications using C#, .Net and/or .Net Core.

Practical experience in developing web and desktop applications.

Must have proven experience in web backend technologies (e.g., SOAP, REST).

Knowledge about server and cloud-based technologies.

Experience with Git is required.

Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.

Advantageous –

Experience with modern web frameworks such as Blazor, Angular, Vue or React.

Experience with Microsoft Azure.

Experience with WPF and/or WinForms applications.

Exposure to Scrum and Agile methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Willingness to learn.

Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.

