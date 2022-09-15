Software Quality Engineer at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

Able to adhere/use the automation framework and defined test tools to analyse, design, inspect , implement and develop re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the projected solution.

Undertake necessary research to improve on current organisational testing capabilities and/or technologies. Participates in review sessions. Performs test requirement extractions and analysis. Responsible for creating and reviewing test cases and plans, and performs test execution. Logs, tracks and resolves defects. Participates in peer to peer reviews and assists with identification of efficiencies.

Accountabilities

To provide comprehensive testing reviews of all SDLC initiatives.

Collaborate on strategic designated projects.

Responsible for working with the appropriate business area at the proposed project stage

Responsible for the working with the project team to ensure final product meets business requirements

Collaborate with the Business to ensure Test Cases are produced and delivered

Assess new technologies in the market and make recommendations

To manage system integration testing and supporting User Acceptance Testing activities

Oversight and development of the manual and automated regression test packs

Ensuring that a suitable and consistent testing methodology is employed across each of the initiatives undertaken

Stakeholder reporting: reporting test progress, results and key metrics to stakeholders at agreed intervals

Carry out in-depth research and analysis of current propositions against market trends and technology advances

Work closely with Test Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Build and foster deep relationship with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owner and other Stakeholders though honest communication which align to the SA Taxi Values.

Developing the automation code while using the set automation framework to perform execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensuring the test automation solution is able to meet the relevant architectural and development standards set out and that they are re-usable and scalable.”

Clear understanding of SDLC/STLC. Experience in Test Requirement analysis, Test Design, Traceability matrix preparation, Test data preparation, Test execution, Defect reporting, Defect verification & tracking

Driving testing within the organisation and ensuring that it continues to be a valued and necessary part of the application lifecycle

Participate in the showcase to stakeholders.

Understand and manage own time based on expected timelines articulated by the line-management and project expectations.

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Skills/Experience Required

Relevant Degree or Diploma with the required Certification

Post graduate professional qualifications (preferable)

2 – 5 years related experience of which +2 years’ experience performing automation.

Essential:

o Experience in being able to perform UI/API automation across various platforms/systems/browsers

o Experience in full systems lifecycle, from analysis, through to design, build, test and implementation

o Experience of working with 3rd parties

Desirable:

o Experience within Financial Services or Insurance industry

o Experience of working with Mobile Applications

Competencies Required

Written Communication: Ability to compile clear and comprehensive documentation, process maps etc.

Analytical Approach: Identify, challenge and simplify complex user requirements and business processes.

Customer Focus: Provide professional and efficient service to internal and external customers with the ability to build and maintain customer relationships to ensure that role can be effectively completed.

Organisation & Planning: Self-starter able to plan and manage time effectively and ability to organise resources to meet business requirements.

Impact and Influence: Be able to operate within all areas to influence processes and business decisions so that necessary changes can be implemented.

Decision Making: Ability to be able to make key decisions under pressure.

Desired Skills:

System Requirements

Software Quality Management

Test plans

Quality Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

