Tax Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Are you looking for an exciting and stable fixed term position with one of the major Financial / IT company’s in the industry (hybrid working):
Our client is looking for the ideal candidate to conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.
- Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and Responsible for detailed business
- experience in Business System analysis
- Agile methodology experience
- SQL, Visio, Oracle, JIRA experience
- 5 years of experience in tax, Income tax, Employees tax, corporate tax, Capital gains tax and VAT
- Proven ability to meet tight deadlines, identifying and minimizing system risk and delivering to internal and external clients
- Theoretical and practical tax knowledge
Analytical thinking
Good Communications skills
Team Player
Client management skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Excellent attention to detail
Time management skills
Training skills
- A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture
- A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking
- Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset management or financial planning contexts.
- Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is
- Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.
- Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions
