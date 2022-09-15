Tax Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Are you looking for an exciting and stable fixed term position with one of the major Financial / IT company’s in the industry (hybrid working):

Our client is looking for the ideal candidate to conduct detailed analysis of business needs, taking into consideration processes and technology systems. Together with a range of business, technical, and technology stakeholders, you will help design and implement innovative solutions to meet the Operational Tax business objectives.

Document all AS-IS Tax relevant procedures and Responsible for detailed business

experience in Business System analysis

Agile methodology experience

SQL, Visio, Oracle, JIRA experience

5 years of experience in tax, Income tax, Employees tax, corporate tax, Capital gains tax and VAT

Proven ability to meet tight deadlines, identifying and minimizing system risk and delivering to internal and external clients

Theoretical and practical tax knowledge

Analytical thinking

Good Communications skills

Team Player

Client management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent attention to detail

Time management skills

Training skills

A passion and aptitude for architectural thinking, and the ability to design new technology solutions which will form steppingstones toward a future strategic system architecture

A passion and aptitude for data technology, and the desire to bring innovative solutions and thinking

Relevant Degree (Taxation, Accounting, Finance or equivalent)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in tax and analysis, ideally in investment platform, asset management or financial planning contexts.

Completion of Business Analyst certification, extensive business system analysis experience is

Previous API development and implementation experience is highly desirable.

Keen interest in business systems rather than purely technical ambitions

If this is you, please apply or email me directly on [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Jira

SQL

Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position