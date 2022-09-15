Test Analyst

Job Title Compliance Tester
Qualification
- Science/Commerce/IT National Diploma (NQF Level 6), or equivalent; or
- Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent.
Experience
- NQF 6 plus 2 years’ relevant (website/software/automation/manual/UAT) testing experience, or less, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency; or
- NQF 7 plus at least 6 months’ relevant professional exposure. Testing experience advantageous.
Skills and Attributes
- Proficient in Microsoft Office products.
- Strong verbal and written English communication skills.
- Able to work both independently and within a team structure.
- Analytical mindset with lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Astute observation and documentation skills.
- Focused, with high attention to detail and accuracy.
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
- Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
- Proactive, efficient and innovative.
- Demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills and able to meet pre-specified deadlines.
- Logical and structured approach to planning and execution of tasks.
- Able to prioritise effectively under pressure.
- Honest, discreet and able to maintain strict integrity.
- Strong interpersonal and interaction skills.
- Reliable and professional.
- Able to provide training in the area of expertise.
- Commitment to work effectively with senior management and deliver results.
- Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks.
Desired Skills:
- Testing
- Software Testing