Test Analyst – Gauteng Rosebank

Sep 15, 2022

Job Title Compliance Tester

Qualification

  • Science/Commerce/IT National Diploma (NQF Level 6), or equivalent; or
  • Science/Commerce/IT Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent.

Experience

  • NQF 6 plus 2 years’ relevant (website/software/automation/manual/UAT) testing experience, or less, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency; or
  • NQF 7 plus at least 6 months’ relevant professional exposure. Testing experience advantageous.

Skills and Attributes

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office products.
  • Strong verbal and written English communication skills.
  • Able to work both independently and within a team structure.
  • Analytical mindset with lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • Astute observation and documentation skills.
  • Focused, with high attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
  • Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
  • Proactive, efficient and innovative.
  • Demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills and able to meet pre-specified deadlines.
  • Logical and structured approach to planning and execution of tasks.
  • Able to prioritise effectively under pressure.
  • Honest, discreet and able to maintain strict integrity.
  • Strong interpersonal and interaction skills.
  • Reliable and professional.
  • Able to provide training in the area of expertise.
  • Commitment to work effectively with senior management and deliver results.
  • Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks.

Desired Skills:

  • Testing
  • Software Testing

