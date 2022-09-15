UI UX Designer

Our client is looking for a Junior UI UX Specialist. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.
Requirements
- Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program
- 3 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools
- Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites
- Proficiency in tools like Figma
- Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets
- Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof
- A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications
- Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders
- Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently
- Writes functional specifications for the project
Desired Skills:
- SKETCH
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- FIGMA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree