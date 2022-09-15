UI UX Designer

Sep 15, 2022

Our client is looking for a Junior UI UX Specialist. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.

Requirements

  • Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program
  • 3 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools
  • Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites
  • Proficiency in tools like Figma
  • Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets
  • Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof
  • A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications
  • Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders
  • Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently
  • Writes functional specifications for the project

Desired Skills:

  • SKETCH
  • Photoshop
  • Illustrator
  • FIGMA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

