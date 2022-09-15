UI UX Designer – Western Cape Observatory

Our client is looking for a Junior UI UX Specialist. This is an exciting opportunity to work in a specialist role alongside a strong product design team.

Requirements

Develop user interfaces with industry-standard tools in Sketch, Photoshop, Illustrator and any other Digital Design program

3 years experience in a similar UI design role with proven success in user-centered design and design tools

Highly skilled in visual design of digital products included but not limited to mobile applications for Android and iOS as well as responsive websites

Proficiency in tools like Figma

Experienced in using and managing a design system containing global assets

Show experience in creating component based design and the management thereof

A strong portfolio showcasing UI design capabilities with a focus on applications

Have great communication skills to justify design decisions and be able to clearly communicate with client stakeholders

Ability to work remotely and manage time efficiently

Writes functional specifications for the project

Desired Skills:

SKETCH

Photoshop

Illustrator

FIGMA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position