BI BA at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Analyse past, present and future business environment
Work closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions
Tests systems and user acceptance and implement changes or new applications.
Ensures all testing protocols are adhered to.
Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.
Analyses business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.
Our client a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to contract a BI BA to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
At least 4 years Business Intelligence experience
Knowledge and working experience of the Kimball Methodology
Strong technical data analysis skills
Experience working in an Agile environment and creating user stories.
Good SQL Skills