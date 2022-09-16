BI BA at iLaunch

Analyse past, present and future business environment

Work closely with systems analyst and project manager to design and implement solutions

Tests systems and user acceptance and implement changes or new applications.

Ensures all testing protocols are adhered to.

Investigates and defines requirements for business processes.

Analyses business processes to determine problems, risks and opportunities for improvement.

Our client a leading Financial Services company is currently looking to contract a BI BA to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

At least 4 years Business Intelligence experience

Knowledge and working experience of the Kimball Methodology

Strong technical data analysis skills

Experience working in an Agile environment and creating user stories.

Good SQL Skills

