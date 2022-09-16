Business Analyst (Card Products) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

AN innovative Financial Institution seeks a Business Analyst with strong commercial acumen & negotiation skills with at least 7 years’ proven experience within Retail banking at card/mobile payment product level. Your role will entail identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, compiling and executing test cases and analysing implemented solutions and making recommendations for improvements to ensure the business delivers exceptional service, quality and value. You will require Grade 12/Matric, a suitable BA tertiary qualification, Project Management (Methodology specific), experience with Agile Product Development Lifecycle, Application Development, Standards & Governance, Business Analysis & Design and Testing Practices. Any prior experience with POS, ATMs, SST, Online Banking, USSD will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Responsible for identifying card payment and related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems.

Requirements management. Fully responsible for its accuracy and currency.

Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements.

Analyse implemented solutions and, recommend further improvements which will improve service, quality and value.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis.

Experience/Skills –

At least 7 years’ proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within retail banking at card/mobile payment product level.

Knowledge of the following areas are required to perform the job – Agile Product Development Lifecycle. Business Analysis and Design. Application Development. Standards and Governance. Testing Practices.

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook).

Project Management (Methodology specific).

A valid Driver’s License and own vehicle is required.

Ideal to have –

A relevant Degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science.

Card Payments: Branded/Scheme cards (MasterCard and Visa) – Credit, Debit, Stored Value cards. EMV contact as well as contactless offerings.

Experience of card payment as well as electronic channel management (in areas such as POS and ATM’s; SST etc.) and online banking through connected devices (Smart phone; tablet; Desktop) as well as mobile (USSD) capabilities will be advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Communication skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship Management.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing skills.

Facilitation.

Presentation skills.

Analytical.

Problem solving.

Attention to detail.

Planning, organising and coordination skills.

COMMENTS:

