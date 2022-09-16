Business Process Analyst at iLaunch

Our Client a leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Process Analyst to join their team on a contract basis

Drive business value added based on Voice of Customer

Initiating process design, optimisation and improvement

Translation of business requirements into workable business process models

Analyse business performance

Manage implementation and tracking of innovative continuous improvement projects

Minimum Requirements

IT or related Degree / Diploma

Six Sigma Qualification

3 Years experience in a similar role gained in the Financial Services Industry

Must have experience working in both Agile and Waterfall Delivery

Process design and documentation skills

Knowledge of business process analysis methodology

