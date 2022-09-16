Business Process Analyst at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Our Client a leading Financial Services Company requires a Business Process Analyst to join their team on a contract basis
Drive business value added based on Voice of Customer
Initiating process design, optimisation and improvement
Translation of business requirements into workable business process models
Analyse business performance
Manage implementation and tracking of innovative continuous improvement projects
Minimum Requirements
IT or related Degree / Diploma
Six Sigma Qualification
3 Years experience in a similar role gained in the Financial Services Industry
Must have experience working in both Agile and Waterfall Delivery
Process design and documentation skills
Knowledge of business process analysis methodology