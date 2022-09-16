DevOps Engineer at Reverside

Sep 16, 2022

Responsibilities :

  • Designing and developing the DevOps pipeline on MS Azure and software stack as well as develop the scripts required for automation (Python, YML, Java)

  • Drive adoption of CI/CD automation, infrastructure as code, cloud-based technologies. Responsible for reporting on Key metrics on the adoption rate

  • Maintain the Pipeline Configuration on MS Azure, integration, and deployment tools as well as its underlying infrastructure

  • Provide support or collaborate with development teams specifically around customized requirements. Provide ongoing support on Continuous integration, Continuous Delivery related issues/queries

  • Responsible for maintaining and adding to the DevOps Knowledge base containing guidelines, best practices, and operational policies primarily for developers, Architects and Business Analysts

Technical Experiences and skills:

  • Minimum 2 years of work experience in Software Development or more years using Agile, and DevOps practices.

  • Atlassian Stack (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence and Bamboo), Dynatrace, Ansible, RedHat, Nexus Repo and IQ, Jenkins, Maven, Gradle, Python, Kubernetes, Docker, MS Azure

  • Experience as developer at basic level (must understand the Maven Lifecycle, NPM and Gradle) and system administrator.

  • Release automation, system administration, system configuration, and system debugging experience, Experience using scripting languages, configuration management tools, and command execution frameworks

  • Two or more years of Kubernetes, Docker on MS Azure

Education/certifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field

  • Microsoft Azure certification is a must, i.e., Azure Administrator, Azure Solutions Architect or Azure Developer

Competencies:

  • Agile software development,

  • Continuous integration,

  • Continuous delivery pipelines,

  • Automated and continuous testing,

  • Proactive monitoring,

  • Tenacity,

  • Stress Management,

  • Self-motivated,

  • Innovative,

  • Persuasion,

  • Coaching,

  • Client orientation.

Desired Skills:

  • MS Azure
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • Bit Bucket
  • Jira

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.