Frontend Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB

The Frontend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle

activities including

– Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business

requirement

– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the

solution.

– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing

– User documentation,

– Post development system training,

– Product maintenance & enhancements.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills

Interpersonal and team working skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work

appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)

Must be aware of software design patterns

Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development

QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED

IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage

Languages / Frameworks:

o Angular 8+ (Currently targeting version 13)

o TypeScript 3+

o JavaScript ES6+

o HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON

o Source Control (Git)

Advantageous

o JavaScript Frameworks

? RxJs, NgRx, Angular Material, Sass, Karma, Jasmine

o Cloud knowledge

? Azure / Google / AWS

? Kubernetes

? Docker

o Enterprise Level Logging (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)

o DevOps mindset

o Azure Devops (Pipeline)

o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)

o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)

o Event Driven Architecture

o Domain Driven Design (DDD)

o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4

o SQL

Agile and scrum methodologies

Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies

Knowledge and understanding OO design principles

Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous

Client and Server development experience

Desired Skills:

Angular

Typescript

Javascript

HTML

CSS

JSON

Azure

Google

AWS

Docker

Kubernetes

DevOps

Azure DevOps

SQL

SCSS

CSS3

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

