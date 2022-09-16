Frontend Developer – Western Cape Somerset West

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF JOB
The Frontend Developer is responsible for performing frontend development life-cycle
activities including
– Collaborating with the product owner on the compilation of the user business
requirement
– Translation of the above into a technical specification and impact analysis of the
solution.
– Implementation of the technical specification including unit testing
– User documentation,
– Post development system training,
– Product maintenance & enhancements.
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Interpersonal and team working skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple task assignments and prioritize work
appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Experience in Agile/Scrum methodology advantageous
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
- Must be aware of software design patterns
- Knowledge of the Test-Driven Development
QUALIFICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGIES REQUIRED
- IT Qualification (degree/diploma) a distinct advantage
- Languages / Frameworks:
o Angular 8+ (Currently targeting version 13)
o TypeScript 3+
o JavaScript ES6+
o HTML 5, CSS 3, JSON
o Source Control (Git)
- Advantageous
o JavaScript Frameworks
? RxJs, NgRx, Angular Material, Sass, Karma, Jasmine
o Cloud knowledge
? Azure / Google / AWS
? Kubernetes
? Docker
o Enterprise Level Logging (EG ELK Stack / AppInsights)
o DevOps mindset
o Azure Devops (Pipeline)
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Distributed Computing Experience (Microservices)
o Service Bus Tech (RabbitMQ / Azure Service Bus)
o Event Driven Architecture
o Domain Driven Design (DDD)
o Security OAuth / OIDC / Identity Server 4
o SQL
- Agile and scrum methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding of UI/UX principles and methodologies
- Knowledge and understanding OO design principles
- Financial System and/or mobile development experience advantageous
- Client and Server development experience
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- Typescript
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- JSON
- Azure
- AWS
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- DevOps
- Azure DevOps
- SQL
- SCSS
- CSS3
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
