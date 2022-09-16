IT Service Desk Technician at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.
Main Purpose
To provide efficient first line and/or second line technical support throughout the business.
Accountabilities
- Effectively assist with helpdesk cases (tickets) to the point of closure through case logging system
- Identify abnormalities with hardware at desktop level
- Analyse problems and develop solutions
- Identify opportunities for hardware upgrades and the reason for such upgrades
- Make the necessary hardware and software changes and understand the impact there of
- Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of operating systems particularly Windows 7, 8 and 10
- Encrypt a hard drive on Windows 7, 8 and 10
- Ensure the installation and configuration of applications on the operating system
- Remove applications from the operating system
- Identify complications with software
- Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IP telephones at desktop level
- Understand the relationship between the IP telephone and physical network
- Organise telephone configuration on the network
- Identify problems caused by the network and troubleshooting problems
- Make and patch network cables
- Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of local printers at desktop level
- Configure users on network printers and have a basic understanding of common problems with such printers
- Remove paper jams as well as replace consumables e.g. paper and toner
Skills/Experience Required
- Minimum Matric or NQF equivalent (NQF Level 4)
- Minimum 2-3 years’ desktop support experience
- A+ certification in supporting microcomputers
- N+ certification in installing, upgrading and maintaining a network, network operating systems and TCP/IP
Competencies Required
- Effective teamwork and self-management
- People skills
- Technical knowledge and skills
- Communication and problem solving
- Action orientated
- Adaptable
- Client orientated
- Planning and organisational skills
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Support
- Technical Support
- Network Support
- A+
- N+
- Operating Systems
- Tcp/Ip
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.
SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.
We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid