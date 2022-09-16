IT Service Desk Technician at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

To provide efficient first line and/or second line technical support throughout the business.

Accountabilities

Effectively assist with helpdesk cases (tickets) to the point of closure through case logging system

Identify abnormalities with hardware at desktop level

Analyse problems and develop solutions

Identify opportunities for hardware upgrades and the reason for such upgrades

Make the necessary hardware and software changes and understand the impact there of

Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of operating systems particularly Windows 7, 8 and 10

Encrypt a hard drive on Windows 7, 8 and 10

Ensure the installation and configuration of applications on the operating system

Remove applications from the operating system

Identify complications with software

Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of IP telephones at desktop level

Understand the relationship between the IP telephone and physical network

Organise telephone configuration on the network

Identify problems caused by the network and troubleshooting problems

Make and patch network cables

Ensure the installation, maintenance and troubleshooting of local printers at desktop level

Configure users on network printers and have a basic understanding of common problems with such printers

Remove paper jams as well as replace consumables e.g. paper and toner

Skills/Experience Required

Minimum Matric or NQF equivalent (NQF Level 4)

Minimum 2-3 years’ desktop support experience

A+ certification in supporting microcomputers

N+ certification in installing, upgrading and maintaining a network, network operating systems and TCP/IP

Competencies Required

Effective teamwork and self-management

People skills

Technical knowledge and skills

Communication and problem solving

Action orientated

Adaptable

Client orientated

Planning and organisational skills

Desired Skills:

Desktop Support

Technical Support

Network Support

A+

N+

Operating Systems

Tcp/Ip

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

