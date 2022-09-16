Junior SAP Training Content Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As part of our Project’s Change Management and Learning Team, you will support the SAP Implementation project on leading a team of learning content developers, as part of the change enablement strategy.
You’ll develop the learning plan/s, co-create a learning strategy to implement a full end-to-end ADDIE-specific learning cycle, specifically in an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation environment.
This is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to play a key role in implementing fast and effective learning across a tertiary organisation.
- Develop and manage a learning implementation plan, including a learning content development tracking methodology for an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation project.
- Implement the learning implementation plan aligned to the overall project objectives and outcomes.
- Report on project learning progress in accordance to the required project cadence.
o Co-create the design of the specific learning templates, ensuring alignment to client-specific standards and CI.
- Develop and manage the development of project specific SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft curriculum for impacted project business units.
- Development of training material using Articulate 360
- Development, implementation and management of appropriate assessment strategy.
- Management of a team of both client and servicer provider content development specialists – this will require:
- Upskilling in required authoring tool/s
- Upskilling in the use of templates such as TNA, curriculum, reports etc.
- Management of learning content progress, including the timeous completion of deliverables in accordance to project timelines
- Upskilling learning resources to transition into facilitators for super user training delivery
- Support in the development of educational communication and learning videos.
- Providing support to the Change Enablement and Learning Lead to ensure the successful delivery of learning planning, implementation, content design and development, evaluation and support.
- Keep abreast of industry trends to ensure best practice.
Experience & Qualifications
- National Diploma: Learning and development OR National Diploma: Occupationally Directed Education, Training and Development Practices
- Minimum 2+ years’ experience on an SAP implementation project or within an SAP environment
- Minimum 1+ years in a project environment
- Minimum 2+ years’ learning life cycle experience, with comprehensive understanding of the learning deliverables, /training as well as learning best practice principles. This should include training planning, analysis, design, development (both ILT and elearning), implementation and [URL Removed] to have:
- Change management knowledge and/or experience
- Communications qualification/S and/or experience
- Graphic design qualification/S and/or experience
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- PEOPLESOFT
- IMPLEMENTATION
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate