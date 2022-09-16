New Fujitsu tablet adds flexibility, robustness

Fujitsu has introduced the Stylistic Q7312 two-in-one detachable tablet, combining the benefits of tablet mobility and notebook productivity.

Fujitsu’s popular Stylistic tablet is powered by the latest, 12th generation Intel processors and adds Intel(r) Iris(r) Xe Graphics. It now also supports the new LTE module category 12 and introduces eSIM functionality for maximum mobility.

As well as office use, the semi-ruggedised Stylistic Q7312 is designed for production and outdoor environments. Its robust IP42 compliant housing has reinforced corners to protect against knocks, and there are port caps to protect the interfaces from spills and dust. Users on the move can add a silicon-like TPU cover with a hand strap, shoulder strap and an integrated flip-out stand.

The two-in-one tablet has a detachable keyboard. Its generous, 13.3-inch screen means A4 documents can be displayed at full size, making them easier to read – and the pen allows for on-screen signatures to be added to digital documents quickly and securely. The housing features a built-in garage where the pen is conveniently stowed and charged inductively, within seconds.

The Stylistic Q7312 starts at just 800 grams. With up to 10 hours of battery runtime, it offers ultimate portability and flexibility. For customers upgrading from previous Stylistic versions, the Q7312 is compatible with a raft of accessories from the prior generation.

The device allows users to work safely from anywhere, anytime, without compromises. Built-in security features include an integrated infra-red camera with Windows Hello support, a fingerprint sensor and a Smartcard reader. There is also a built-in Kensington lock slot.