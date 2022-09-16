Plant Applications Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Project Management KPI
- Take the lead in organizing and participate in the implementation of IT projects related to our plant, including process, operations, data and IT infrastructure, project training, and subsequent iterative upgrade requirements analysis.
Master Data Control Rate.
- Responsible for application system factory master data control
User Operation Problem Rate
- Provide continuous training on system related business processes, instruct and supervise key users on system operation, participate in regular factory inventory analysis/inventory variance analysis meetings, follow up on system related issues, and provide training and supervision on system operation issues
Customs Declaration Rate and Incident Resolution Rate
- Assist in promoting digital factory related projects (BI/MI, etc.) as a member of the Tier 1 O&M team
- Responsible for providing services outside the plant to jointly maintain and support the site and solve problems, and coordinate with the HQ IT Tier 2 or Tier 3 O&M team to ask for support and solve problems that cannot be solved in a timely manner
Interface and Autorun Program Exceptions Rate
- Daily problem inspection of factory application system, including interface processing, front-end automatic running program status monitoring, and back-end automatic running program status monitoring.
Number of Information Security Incidents
- Act as the first coordinator of factory IT infrastructure issues, information security issues (industrial security issues), and responsible for the supervision, control and timely reporting of all information security issues
Requirements
- Bachelor Degree, 3 years and above relevant work experience in system implementation, operation and maintenance.
- Computer applications, automation, business management, logistics and other related majors.
- Manufacturing systems management experience, planning and organizational skills, written communication, ability to work with others, initiative, innovation and creativity, and application system design and development implementation skills
- Proficiency in using SQLSERVER database, knowledge of NET development tools