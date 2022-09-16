Programmer at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Part of a team of Developers,Ã‚Â provide support to all implemented systems, integrations, and server applications deployed in the enterprise.

Maintain and manage PROD and DEV applications and systemsÃ‚Â

Involved with the entire lifecycle of a solution from design through coding, testing, deployment, and training.Ã‚Â

Our client a leading Retail company is currently looking to employ a Programmer to support all implemented systems, integrations, and server applications deployed in the company.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12Ã‚Â

5-7 years Industry Certification: IT Programming Diploma or Certificate

2-3 years Industry Certification: AWS/Azure Cloud Diploma or CertificateÃ‚Â

4+Ã‚Â years experience in Perl, Python, PHP, NodeJS, Java

Experience with API definitions, integration design,Ã‚Â Microsoft and Linux System Administration for security, permissions, and application patching

2+ years of Experience with AWS Cloud technology stack

