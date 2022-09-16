Project Manager at iLaunch – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Manage projects to meet identified business needs

Acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality

Project initiation, Planning, Monitoring and controlling of project execution, Project close and handover

Our client a leading Retail company is currently seeking to contract an experienced Project Manager to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

5+Ã‚Â years Project Management experienceÃ‚Â (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)

Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.

Qualification in Project Management Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ PMP or Prince2

Agile methodology experience and good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies in eitherÃ‚Â PMBoK/Agile/ASAP

Learn more/Apply for this position