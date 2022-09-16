Project Manager at iLaunch – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Manage projects to meet identified business needs
Acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality
Project initiation, Planning, Monitoring and controlling of project execution, Project close and handover
Our client a leading Retail company is currently seeking to contract an experienced Project Manager to join their dynamic team
Minimum Requirements
5+Ã‚Â years Project Management experienceÃ‚Â (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)
Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
Qualification in Project Management Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ PMP or Prince2
Agile methodology experience and good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies in eitherÃ‚Â PMBoK/Agile/ASAP