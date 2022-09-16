Project Manager (Building Process Plants) – Gauteng Modderfontein

We’re looking for an experienced Project/Contracts Manager with experience in Managing Projects from Sign-off to Hand-Over in the Mineral Processing Plant and Equipment Industry.

Your Responsibilities will include

Planning, monitoring and controlling all aspects of equipment/plant orders/contracts and managing of Contracts Engineers and Junior ContractEngineers.

Evaluating Customers & legal requirements and administering of Contract files

Identify and document activities and undertake necessary steps to meet the order/contract objectives

Read specifications and ensure the design is carried out accordingly

Ensure equipment/plant general arrangement, manufacturing drawings, material lists and databases are issued in accordance with the Technical Specification and contract program

Identify and order necessary material and equipment

Discuss QCP related issues with the Customer

Control all commercial aspects of orders/contracts including variations, invoicing, and the control of Suppliers/Sub Contractors.

Assure compliance with all QMS related issues.

Liaise during manufacturing/construction process with Customers & Sub Contractors.

Check/discuss modifications to mechanical drawings for as-built documentation.

Arrange the testing/inspections with Customer and compile all necessary QMS documentation after acceptance by Customer, including the closing of the contract.

Complete equipment checks lists, punch lists, completion certificates and commissioning of the company’s equipment/plant at Customer sites

Coordinate and plan commissioning functions with Site Representatives and Process Engineers.

Requirements

To be considered for this role, you will need the following:

Diploma / Degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering (ideally supplemented with studies in Project Management)

5-7 years experience in Projects Execution and Management (Mechanical Process Plants / Mineral Processing Plants)

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Contracts Manager

Mineral Processing Plants

Mechanical

Chemical

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

This role exists within a privately owned, proudly South African company. A specialist supplier of Processing Equipment, supplied to Mining and allied Industries. They have a Head Office in Johannesburg with an International reach and multi-national offices.

Employer & Job Benefits:

R900 000 Basic Salary (Negotiable) Cell Allowance Fuel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position