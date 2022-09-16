Project Manager (Building Process Plants) – Gauteng Modderfontein

We’re looking for an experienced Project/Contracts Manager with experience in Managing Projects from Sign-off to Hand-Over in the Mineral Processing Plant and Equipment Industry.

Your Responsibilities will include

  • Planning, monitoring and controlling all aspects of equipment/plant orders/contracts and managing of Contracts Engineers and Junior ContractEngineers.
  • Evaluating Customers & legal requirements and administering of Contract files
  • Identify and document activities and undertake necessary steps to meet the order/contract objectives
  • Read specifications and ensure the design is carried out accordingly
  • Ensure equipment/plant general arrangement, manufacturing drawings, material lists and databases are issued in accordance with the Technical Specification and contract program
  • Identify and order necessary material and equipment
  • Discuss QCP related issues with the Customer
  • Control all commercial aspects of orders/contracts including variations, invoicing, and the control of Suppliers/Sub Contractors.
  • Assure compliance with all QMS related issues.
  • Liaise during manufacturing/construction process with Customers & Sub Contractors.
  • Check/discuss modifications to mechanical drawings for as-built documentation.
  • Arrange the testing/inspections with Customer and compile all necessary QMS documentation after acceptance by Customer, including the closing of the contract.
  • Complete equipment checks lists, punch lists, completion certificates and commissioning of the company’s equipment/plant at Customer sites
  • Coordinate and plan commissioning functions with Site Representatives and Process Engineers.

Requirements

To be considered for this role, you will need the following:

  • Diploma / Degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering (ideally supplemented with studies in Project Management)
  • 5-7 years experience in Projects Execution and Management (Mechanical Process Plants / Mineral Processing Plants)

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Contracts Manager
  • Mineral Processing Plants
  • Mechanical
  • Chemical

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

This role exists within a privately owned, proudly South African company. A specialist supplier of Processing Equipment, supplied to Mining and allied Industries. They have a Head Office in Johannesburg with an International reach and multi-national offices.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R900 000 Basic Salary (Negotiable) Cell Allowance Fuel Allowance

