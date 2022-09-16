Project Manager (Building Process Plants)

We’re looking for an experienced Project/Contracts Manager with experience in Managing Projects from Sign-off to Hand-Over in the Mineral Processing Plant and Equipment Industry.
Your Responsibilities will include
- Planning, monitoring and controlling all aspects of equipment/plant orders/contracts and managing of Contracts Engineers and Junior ContractEngineers.
- Evaluating Customers & legal requirements and administering of Contract files
- Identify and document activities and undertake necessary steps to meet the order/contract objectives
- Read specifications and ensure the design is carried out accordingly
- Ensure equipment/plant general arrangement, manufacturing drawings, material lists and databases are issued in accordance with the Technical Specification and contract program
- Identify and order necessary material and equipment
- Discuss QCP related issues with the Customer
- Control all commercial aspects of orders/contracts including variations, invoicing, and the control of Suppliers/Sub Contractors.
- Assure compliance with all QMS related issues.
- Liaise during manufacturing/construction process with Customers & Sub Contractors.
- Check/discuss modifications to mechanical drawings for as-built documentation.
- Arrange the testing/inspections with Customer and compile all necessary QMS documentation after acceptance by Customer, including the closing of the contract.
- Complete equipment checks lists, punch lists, completion certificates and commissioning of the company’s equipment/plant at Customer sites
- Coordinate and plan commissioning functions with Site Representatives and Process Engineers.
Requirements
To be considered for this role, you will need the following:
- Diploma / Degree in Chemical or Mechanical Engineering (ideally supplemented with studies in Project Management)
- 5-7 years experience in Projects Execution and Management (Mechanical Process Plants / Mineral Processing Plants)
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Contracts Manager
- Mineral Processing Plants
- Mechanical
- Chemical
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
This role exists within a privately owned, proudly South African company. A specialist supplier of Processing Equipment, supplied to Mining and allied Industries. They have a Head Office in Johannesburg with an International reach and multi-national offices.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R900 000 Basic Salary (Negotiable) Cell Allowance Fuel Allowance