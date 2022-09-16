Sage picks 4Sight for Microsoft Azure migration

Sage has appointed 4Sight Holdings as official Strategic Hosting Provider under their Sage Partner Cloud program, both for South Africa and MEA to assist customers across Africa with their migration to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

4Sight received the accreditation after meeting stringent requirements related to its hosting capabilities and ability to provision Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to help business partners and Sage customers accelerate cloud adoption and meet their strategic technology transformation objectives.

“As a well-established provider with a successful track record in delivering Sage solutions to customers across multiple sectors, 4Sight is proud to pioneer this delivery model in Africa,” says Denzil Moorcroft, sales director: channel partners at 4Sight.

4Sight is able to migrate traditional on-premise Sage applications to the cloud, including Sage X3, Sage 200 Evolution, Sage 300 People, and Sage 300 Cloud. The cloud-based service also caters to all third-party ISV products and add-ons.

“The Sage accreditation creates significant opportunities to provide hosted and managed services to partners and customers, which empowers them to unlock the myriad of benefits offered from the cloud computing delivery model,” says Moorcroft. “Delivering these on-demand services requires a secure, reliable infrastructure platform, which we provide as an Advanced Specialised Microsoft Azure partner.”

4Sight will also continually monitor and assess potential security risks identified in the market while providing automatic patching and security updates seamlessly in the background, to ensure customers are always on the latest versions.

The company offers multiple reporting packs that provide more granular information about a customer’s environment.