SAP Consultant (Fiori)

Key Outputs

Fiori Functional

Provide functional and/or technical expertise to plan, analyze, define and support the delivery of future functional and technical capabilities for an application or group of applications.

Assist in facilitating impact assessment efforts and in producing and reviewing estimates for client work requests.

Work directly with the client gathering requirements to analyze, design and / or implement best practice business changes to technology with business strategy and goals

Provide functional and / or technical expertise to plan, analyze, define and support the delivery of future functional and technical user interface capabilities for an application or group of applications.

Review and integrate all requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality and operations requirements.

Review and implement the strategy according to requirements.

Provide input into final decisions regarding User Experiance.

Mandatory requirements:

Fiori Functional and/or technical knowledge

Desired Skills:

SAP Fiori

SAP

About The Employer:

International consulting company is looking for a dynamic team player to join their team .This innovative and tech driven company are leaders in consulting and software he company offers development opportunities for the right candidate. Don’t delay apply now!

