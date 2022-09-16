Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Scrum Master to join our financial services client based in Sandton for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Responsible for delivering the development of custom and CMS based web projects plus adhoc technical requests. The Scrum Master will lead a development team in the development and maintenance of our marketing websites, SSL certificates management, web domain management, hosting servers and the various custom marketing platforms used.

Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver work items within the development team.

Participating in requirement gathering activities and digital solution design.

Creating and maintaining the team’s a backlog of work and agile boards via Microsoft Teams.

Collaborating with the team and stakeholders in prioritising work items daily and communicating work schedules clearly.

Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.

Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.

Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.

Planning and organizing demos and reviews as necessary to show progress and getting the necessary approvals to done.

Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.

Preparing and presenting status reports to stakeholders upon request.

Participating in QA/QC testing activities and ensuring work delivered is of the highest quality.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc degree, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.

Recognised Scrum Master certification or equivalent (CSM, PSM, etc).

3 years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.

Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban, to deliver solutions.

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

Scrum

Kanban

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position