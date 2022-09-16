Senior Manager: Information Security

Responsible for the development and implementation of the Information Security strategy and roadmap, this individual will formulate and embed an Information Security framework leveraging best practice to improve the security posture of the organisation systematically and sustainably. This role is responsible for creation and where appropriate strengthening of a comprehensive Information Security programme to protect all digital assets in the IT and OT domains, including applications and supporting infrastructure, from both internal and external threats. Leading from the front, the Senior Manager: Information Security should be a vocal and visible advocate of information security, motivate and drive sound security practices among all employees, and third parties. Keeping abreast with the global aviation threat landscape as well technologies available to defend company corporate assets is one of the primary responsibilities of the role.

Desired Skills:

Azure Security

CISSP

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOC based in the East of Johannesburg

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary plus benefits

