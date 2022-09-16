Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

The biggest name in the retail space is on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Location and Model – Randburg and the successful candidate will have to be On-Site.

This is a 12 Month Contract with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)
  • Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
  • Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
  • Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
  • Agile Methodology experience

Skills:

  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
  • Strong negotiation skills
  • Experience of using project tools
  • Ability to manage business expectations.
  • Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
  • Change management

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Retail
  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Pmbok
  • Prince 2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

