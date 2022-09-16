Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

The biggest name in the retail space is on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.

Location and Model – Randburg and the successful candidate will have to be On-Site.

This is a 12 Month Contract with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)

Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables

Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)

Good knowledge of the Retail business environment

Agile Methodology experience

Skills:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to meet deadlines/milestones

Strong negotiation skills

Experience of using project tools

Ability to manage business expectations.

Ability to coach and mentor teammates.

Change management

