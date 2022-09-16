Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Randburg

The biggest name in the retail space is on the hunt for a Senior Project Manager to join their dynamic team.
Location and Model – Randburg and the successful candidate will have to be On-Site.
This is a 12 Month Contract with a view to extend.
The ideal candidate should have:
- 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area (retail; software and hardware implementation experience)
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
- Agile Methodology experience
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Retail
- Software
- Hardware
- Pmbok
- Prince 2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma