Senior Software Developer

Sep 16, 2022

Job Spec: Senior Software Engineer

A leading cloud-solutions company is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.

Flexibility: Hybrid/ Remote Position

Qualification: Relevant Degree

Years’ experience: 8

Job Overview:
A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.

Duties:

  • Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on PRP products, and new products.
  • Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.
  • Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.
  • Mentor the less senior members of the team.

Technical Skills

  • Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
  • Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life- cycle.
  • Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life- cycle (including test design).
  • Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
  • Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
  • Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Other Prerequisites

  • Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.
  • Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.
  • Able to write top quality design specifications.
  • Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • CI/CD
  • Agile
  • scrum
  • C#
  • MS C#
  • new products
  • Design
  • debugging
  • configuration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

