Senior Software Developer

Job Spec: Senior Software Engineer
A leading cloud-solutions company is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.
Flexibility: Hybrid/ Remote Position
Qualification: Relevant Degree
Years’ experience: 8
Job Overview:
A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.
Duties:
- Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on PRP products, and new products.
- Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.
- Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.
- Mentor the less senior members of the team.
Technical Skills
- Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
- Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life- cycle.
- Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life- cycle (including test design).
- Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
- Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
- Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
Other Prerequisites
- Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.
- Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.
- Able to write top quality design specifications.
- Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree