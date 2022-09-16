Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Job Spec: Senior Software Engineer

A leading cloud-solutions company is looking for a Software Developer to join their team.

Flexibility: Hybrid/ Remote Position

Qualification: Relevant Degree

Years’ experience: 8

Job Overview:

A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.

Duties:

Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on PRP products, and new products.

Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.

Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.

Mentor the less senior members of the team.

Technical Skills

Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.

Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life- cycle.

Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life- cycle (including test design).

Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.

Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.

Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.

Other Prerequisites

Able to perform the role of a key design authority and perform internal and external reviews of engineering process deliverables produced by other members of the team.

Able to write high quality functional specifications and acceptance test plans.

Able to write top quality design specifications.

Proven ability to interact and communicate with clients on project related issues.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

CI/CD

Agile

scrum

C#

MS C#

new products

Design

debugging

configuration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position