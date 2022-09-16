Solutions Architect (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:ANALYSE process flows & clients business strategy while preparing design documents and supporting Sales staff as the next Solutions Architect sought by a full spectrum outsourced IT Managed Services provider to join its Joburg division. You will also be responsible for adapting client requirements to systems or technical requirements, participating in project meetings and supporting Sales staff. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a suitable tertiary qualification, have 3-5 years Solution Architecture experience in an IT environment, have a strong technical engineering background across MS Azure, Sophos, backup, connectivity & advanced knowledge of Microsoft solutions (cloud, security and licencing) and professional services: Digital, Cloud, Security and ERP deals or other large-scale consulting engagements that include national and global [URL Removed] Support –

Demonstrate the ability to provide a customer with a roadmap from their current IT environment to the proposed solution.

Analyse and define clients’ business strategy and determine system architecture requirements to achieve business goals.

Understand business requirements and translate these into technical solutions based on the chosen platform.

Define, document, and communicate architectures based on customer requirements.

Advocate all product offerings within key accounts and Channel partners.

Provide an expert level of cloud and security technology and market understanding to provide solutions of a high complexity.

Participate in or leading in scope of work determination, product and services pricing models and analysis of requests for proposals and/or requests for information.

Assist the Sales teams to develop and select the optimal technical solution within standard product definitions.

Provide product and cloud and security solution proposals in line with specified client requirements.

Technical Knowledge –

Research and maintain an understanding of sourcing trends within the market and understand the role of new technology in the development of efficiencies within cloud, security, backup, connectivity and compliance services and products.

Regular assessment of existing and emerging technologies.

Other –

Understand the needs of your partners and marshal the right resources with direct authority.

Meet with potential clients to grow, maintain, and demonstrate relationships.

Apply and demonstrate a structured Sales Process utilizing solution selling and account management practices.

Use detailed, comprehensive industry knowledge and experience to develop and support project strategies and advise and support team members and project partners.

Occasionally travel to client’s site, as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tertiary Degree is preferable.

3-5 Years Solutions Architecture experience in an IT company.

Strong technical engineering background across Microsoft Azure, Sophos, backup, connectivity, etc.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft solutions (cloud, security and licencing) and professional services: Digital, Cloud, Security and ERP deals or other large-scale consulting engagements that include national and global delivery.

Working effectively with Microsoft & other partners to grow their book of business.

Motor vehicle.

Cell phone.

ATTRIBUTES:

Preview, identify, and provide fast, effective solutions to unforeseen circumstances.

Agility to respond to new situations by modifying your performance & adopt new skills and abilities.

Craft and position business results-oriented propositions.

Able to act as a trusted advisor in addressing our customer’s business needs.

Strong communication skills, including presenting on general and industry-specific topics.

Hard work and flexibility.

Pleasant disposition.

Smartly dressed.

