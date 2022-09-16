Test Analyst

One of the biggest names in the retail space are on the look out for a Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and it is a Hybrid Model.

Contract type – 12 Month with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related fieldFormal software testing training (e.g. ISEB, ISTQB.)

Experience:

+3 years’ experience as a Test Analyst with demonstrable experience with manual testing, Postman, SQL experience, and testing in an Agile environment.

Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing. Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.

Proven experience in testing complex user interfaces. Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. Experience with API testing,

Automated testing tools, and Remedy or similar CM experience Desirable.

Testing experience in a retail / financial environment. Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing.

Experience in testing using an automated test tool such as Postman, QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other.

Apply now for more information.

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

Testing

ISEB

ISTQB

SQL

Postman

QC

Selenium

Retail

Financial

API

Agile

Scrum

CM

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position