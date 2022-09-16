Test Analyst

Sep 16, 2022

One of the biggest names in the retail space are on the look out for a Test Analyst to join their fantastic team.

Location and Model – Cape Town and it is a Hybrid Model.

Contract type – 12 Month with a view to extend.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related fieldFormal software testing training (e.g. ISEB, ISTQB.)

Experience:

  • +3 years’ experience as a Test Analyst with demonstrable experience with manual testing, Postman, SQL experience, and testing in an Agile environment.
  • Strong knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing. Thorough knowledge of structured test methods and processes.
  • Proven experience in testing complex user interfaces. Excellent understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques. Experience with API testing,
  • Automated testing tools, and Remedy or similar CM experience Desirable.
  • Testing experience in a retail / financial environment. Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing.
  • Experience in testing using an automated test tool such as Postman, QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other.

Apply now for more information.

Desired Skills:

  • Test Analyst
  • Testing
  • ISEB
  • ISTQB
  • SQL
  • Postman
  • QC
  • Selenium
  • Retail
  • Financial
  • API
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • CM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

