The Merge touted as the most significant crypto event in years

The Ethereum Merge is a “landmark, historic moment” for the entire cryptocurrency market that will be a “major catalyst” driving prices higher in the long term.

This is the bullish prediction from deVere Group CEO Nigel Green, as the long-awaited so-called Merge of the world’s second-largest crypto, Ethereum, has now happened.

The Merge is a major overhaul and switch over to a new operating model that will use 99,9% less energy and will reduce supply of the crypto.

Green comments: “The years-in-the-making Merge, a network-wide, grand scale upgrade is here. This is far-reaching overhaul of the most commercially important blockchain in the digital asset ecosystem is probably the most important, landmark event in crypto history, since the launch of bitcoin.

“It transforms Ethereum from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake mechanism, which lowers transaction costs, enables the network to process more transactions in a shorter amount of time, and will slash energy consumption by a massive 99%.”

Hee predicts that the “historic occurrence” will fuel prices across the market. “While some of the news has been priced-in already, let there be no mistake: this event will be a major catalyst driving prices higher in the long term.

“The slashing of energy consumption will be the main reason as it will become significantly more appealing to institutional investors, who bring with them enormous capital, expertise and reputational pull.

“Those institutional investors who have been sitting on the sidelines are now likely to move in.”

He adds that, besides having a more positive climate impact, The Merge’s effect of reducing supply, cutting costs and speeding up transactions will also appeal to both individuals and institutions.

“Due to the significance of The Merge, we expect the developments to bolster prices across the wider crypto market to some degree.”