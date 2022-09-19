2 Java Developers (1X Senior, 1X Intermediate) – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking to expand our team with a Senior and Intermediate Java Developer to join us. The successful candidate should have minimum 5 years experience in

Java Development

Spring

A senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:

Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.

Spring-boot / Java 8+.

Spring cloud config.

Unit tests with Spring-boot.

Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).

Understanding of API gateways.

OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Understanding of networking concepts.

Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

Hybrid work model

Location preference – Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Spring

Java

Development

Testing

SpringBoot

Integration

Learn more/Apply for this position