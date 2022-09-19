2 Java Developers (1X Senior, 1X Intermediate)

We are looking to expand our team with a Senior and Intermediate Java Developer to join us. The successful candidate should have minimum 5 years experience in

  • Java Development

  • Spring
    • A senior Developer with 5 – 7+ years experience with the following skills:

    • Atlassian Suite: Jira, Confluence.

    • Spring-boot / Java 8+.

    • Spring cloud config.

    • Unit tests with Spring-boot.

    • Postman teams and Newman (Command line runner).

    • Understanding of API gateways.

    • OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

    • Understanding of networking concepts.

    • Integration into backends via various protocols (SOAP, REST, YAML etc).

    Hybrid work model
    Location preference – Gauteng

    Desired Skills:

    • Spring
    • Java
    • Development
    • Testing
    • SpringBoot
    • Integration

