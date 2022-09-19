Automation Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 19, 2022

Position Overview:

The ideal candidate would be a team player who is also capable of working autonomously and be self-motivated to provide exceptional customer service to retain and build our customer base.

The company has an excellent team culture and are looking for like-minded applicants to join and grow with our team.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • 2+ Years experience in the maintenance and repair of Ricoh office products preferred but any OEM trained technician considered
  • Basic network troubleshooting
  • Stock control
  • Preventative maintenance
  • Good Time Management
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Well-presented and spoken

