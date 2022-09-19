Automation Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Position Overview:
The ideal candidate would be a team player who is also capable of working autonomously and be self-motivated to provide exceptional customer service to retain and build our customer base.
The company has an excellent team culture and are looking for like-minded applicants to join and grow with our team.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- 2+ Years experience in the maintenance and repair of Ricoh office products preferred but any OEM trained technician considered
- Basic network troubleshooting
- Stock control
- Preventative maintenance
- Good Time Management
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Well-presented and spoken