Citrix System Engineer (12 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 19, 2022

My client is seeking a candidate to be responsible for designing, delivering and maintaining a secure, fast, effective, reliable Citrix physical and virtual Server Architecture ensuring the delivery of core and client service business applications.

12 month fixed term contract

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma @ NQF Level 7 in Computer Science/ IT qualification.

Experience required:

  • Relevant 5 – 7 years’ experience in Citrix administration environment of which 2 years must have been on supervisory level or an area of expertise.
  • Experience in Citrix Certified Administration (CCA XenApp 5.0), Microsoft Certified System Administrator Server, Application Virtualization and Clustering Citrix Presentation Server 4.0, 4.5 and XenApp 5.0 and 6.5.
  • Experience in Citrix Access Gateway, Citrix NetScaler VPX and Edge-Sight experience.
  • Experience in windows Terminal Servers, IIS, DNS, DHCP, Active Directory etc.
  • Experience in the Installation and configuration of windows and Citrix applications in a multi-user environment.

Technical Skills:

  • Citrix XenServer and XenApp maintenance and support.
  • Configure and install new implementations and developments within Citrix (Citrix XenServer 5.6 or higher, Citrix NetServer VPX or other and Citrix XenApp 6.0 or higher).
  • Ensure anti-virus software and updated virus definitions.

Behavioural competencies:

  • Strategic capability and leadership.
  • Results orientation.
  • Business and financial acumen.
  • Brand and Stakeholder orientation
  • Change management.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Server Management and Administration – Citrix Servers

  • Install, configure and maintain Citrix Virtual environment (Citrix XenServer multiple pools and XenApp server farms).

  • Maintain Server security at physical and virtual server level.
  • Provide technical support for all components of Citrix XenServer and XenApp, including Citrix Clients, Windows Terminal Server, Provisioning Server and Web Interface/ Secure Gateway.
  • Perform all aspects of Citrix server provisioning, including Citrix Presentation Server installation, application installation and publishing, and printing configuration, group policy administration.
  • Maintain technical documentation for Citrix architecture and operational procedures.

Desired Skills:

  • Citrix engineer
  • citrix system engineer
  • XenServer
  • citrix administration

About The Employer:

Public Sector

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.