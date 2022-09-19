Citrix System Engineer (12 month contract) – Gauteng Centurion

My client is seeking a candidate to be responsible for designing, delivering and maintaining a secure, fast, effective, reliable Citrix physical and virtual Server Architecture ensuring the delivery of core and client service business applications.

12 month fixed term contract

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma @ NQF Level 7 in Computer Science/ IT qualification.

Experience required:

Relevant 5 – 7 years’ experience in Citrix administration environment of which 2 years must have been on supervisory level or an area of expertise.

Experience in Citrix Certified Administration (CCA XenApp 5.0), Microsoft Certified System Administrator Server, Application Virtualization and Clustering Citrix Presentation Server 4.0, 4.5 and XenApp 5.0 and 6.5.

Experience in Citrix Access Gateway, Citrix NetScaler VPX and Edge-Sight experience.

Experience in windows Terminal Servers, IIS, DNS, DHCP, Active Directory etc.

Experience in the Installation and configuration of windows and Citrix applications in a multi-user environment.

Technical Skills:

Citrix XenServer and XenApp maintenance and support.

Configure and install new implementations and developments within Citrix (Citrix XenServer 5.6 or higher, Citrix NetServer VPX or other and Citrix XenApp 6.0 or higher).

Ensure anti-virus software and updated virus definitions.

Behavioural competencies:

Strategic capability and leadership.

Results orientation.

Business and financial acumen.

Brand and Stakeholder orientation

Change management.

Key Performance Areas:

Server Management and Administration – Citrix Servers

Install, configure and maintain Citrix Virtual environment (Citrix XenServer multiple pools and XenApp server farms).

Maintain Server security at physical and virtual server level.

Provide technical support for all components of Citrix XenServer and XenApp, including Citrix Clients, Windows Terminal Server, Provisioning Server and Web Interface/ Secure Gateway.

Perform all aspects of Citrix server provisioning, including Citrix Presentation Server installation, application installation and publishing, and printing configuration, group policy administration.

Maintain technical documentation for Citrix architecture and operational procedures.

