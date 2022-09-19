Citrix System Engineer (12 month contract)

My client is seeking a candidate to be responsible for designing, delivering and maintaining a secure, fast, effective, reliable Citrix physical and virtual Server Architecture ensuring the delivery of core and client service business applications.
12 month fixed term contract
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma @ NQF Level 7 in Computer Science/ IT qualification.
Experience required:
- Relevant 5 – 7 years’ experience in Citrix administration environment of which 2 years must have been on supervisory level or an area of expertise.
- Experience in Citrix Certified Administration (CCA XenApp 5.0), Microsoft Certified System Administrator Server, Application Virtualization and Clustering Citrix Presentation Server 4.0, 4.5 and XenApp 5.0 and 6.5.
- Experience in Citrix Access Gateway, Citrix NetScaler VPX and Edge-Sight experience.
- Experience in windows Terminal Servers, IIS, DNS, DHCP, Active Directory etc.
- Experience in the Installation and configuration of windows and Citrix applications in a multi-user environment.
Technical Skills:
- Citrix XenServer and XenApp maintenance and support.
- Configure and install new implementations and developments within Citrix (Citrix XenServer 5.6 or higher, Citrix NetServer VPX or other and Citrix XenApp 6.0 or higher).
- Ensure anti-virus software and updated virus definitions.
Behavioural competencies:
- Strategic capability and leadership.
- Results orientation.
- Business and financial acumen.
- Brand and Stakeholder orientation
- Change management.
Key Performance Areas:
-
Server Management and Administration – Citrix Servers
-
Install, configure and maintain Citrix Virtual environment (Citrix XenServer multiple pools and XenApp server farms).
- Maintain Server security at physical and virtual server level.
- Provide technical support for all components of Citrix XenServer and XenApp, including Citrix Clients, Windows Terminal Server, Provisioning Server and Web Interface/ Secure Gateway.
- Perform all aspects of Citrix server provisioning, including Citrix Presentation Server installation, application installation and publishing, and printing configuration, group policy administration.
- Maintain technical documentation for Citrix architecture and operational procedures.
Desired Skills:
- Citrix engineer
- citrix system engineer
- XenServer
- citrix administration
About The Employer:
Public Sector