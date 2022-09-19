Data Analyst at Blue Ion

We are looking for a Data Analyst that will help discover the information hidden in vast amounts of data and assist in decision making. The successful candidate will turn data into information, information into insights and insights into business decisions.

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Business Intelligence Tools

microsoft BI

SQL

Transact SQL

Excel Advanced

Business Analytics

Dashboard

Visual analytics

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Company is a multi-disciplined company where at the core lies an Energetic team which permeates into every project undertaken. With 15 years of experience, predominantly in international markets, it has become a leading provider in digital marketing content as well as software development expertise and online solutions, seeking to increase brand reputation. With clients in the USA, Europe and the UK, Blue-Ion prides itself in being at the cutting-edge of software technology and on par with market trends.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

