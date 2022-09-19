Data Scientist

- Enhance data documentation where possible
- Document data wrangling steps clearly
-
Validate, clean and filter data against identified criteria
-
Package data into correct format for further analysis or delivery
- Create data sets as required for ad hoc analysis
- Retrieve data from identified data sources (SQL, SAS, unstructured data sources)
Ensures high quality presentations appropriate for diverse audiences to make informed decisions
- Analyse data and verify results in terms of requested information by applying suitable standard and advanced univariate and multivariate statistical techniques
- Document process followed to determine findings from data retrieval to final outcomes
Desired Skills:
- Logistic Regression
- Data Science
- Decision tree
- Predictive modelling