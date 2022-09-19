Data Scientist

Sep 19, 2022

  • Enhance data documentation where possible
  • Document data wrangling steps clearly

  • Validate, clean and filter data against identified criteria

  • Package data into correct format for further analysis or delivery

  • Create data sets as required for ad hoc analysis
  • Retrieve data from identified data sources (SQL, SAS, unstructured data sources)

Ensures high quality presentations appropriate for diverse audiences to make informed decisions

  • Analyse data and verify results in terms of requested information by applying suitable standard and advanced univariate and multivariate statistical techniques
  • Document process followed to determine findings from data retrieval to final outcomes

Desired Skills:

  • Logistic Regression
  • Data Science
  • Decision tree
  • Predictive modelling

