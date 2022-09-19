Data Scientist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Quantitative Analyst / Data Scientist – La Lucia / Durban

Key Purpose

To develop, manage and monitor advanced and relevant predictive models, to provide advanced analytical support to business units, to critically analyze and advise the business on data driven value adds, and create and maintain accurate data, dashboards, and management reports.

Key Outcomes

Model Development

Development of new predictive models in line with business requirements.

Successful deployment of predictive models.

Engagement with key stakeholders around business requirements for models

Model Management

Manage monthly monitoring and regular updates of existing predictive models.

Prepare analysis/commentary for model management meetings.

Reporting to 3rd party funders on model management.

Ensure model management process is conducted according to policies defined.

Interrogate existing models and identify possible red flags

Research latest model building methodologies





Data Analytics to support business needs

Ad-hoc analytics / data science projects as required by business

Monthly analysis on key credit risk areas (loss control/credit)

Assist in building the Data science capabilities of the analytics team

Proactive business engagement to understand analytical requirement

Proactive feedback to business on value added data driven analytics

Automation

Data development and maintenance

Assist and advise on creating and maintaining data in the optimal manner

Leadership/Staff training

Minimum Requirements

Education

Honours degree in Statistics/Mathematics

Preferred – Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics

Experience:

2-5 years’ experience in scoring system development and credit risk analytics (retail)

Preferred: 5-8 years experience in scoring system development and credit risk analytics (retail) – 2 of which at senior level

Preferred Industry – Financial / Credit risk analytics

Skills

Technical (at least some of the below skills will be necessary)

SQL coding

R

Advanced Excel

Python (advantageous)

Denodo (advantageous)

SAS (advantageous)

Predictive modelling or financial modelling

Machine learning (advantageous)

Exposure to IFRS9 modelling (highly advantageous)

Ability to work with large amounts of data

Generic competencies

Analytical, critical and logical thinker

Understands the need for data driven decisions

Ability to read and assimilate a specification of data requirements

Proactive personality

Tolerance to change

Attention to detail

Accountability and ownership of work tasks

Self motivated

Ability to work within a team and as an individual

Comply with project management protocol

Enthusiasm/interest in credit risk management

Sense of humour

Resilience

Tenacity

Ability to work under pressure

Good time management.

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

SQL

Advanced Excel

Python

Predictive modelling

Denodo

