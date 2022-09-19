Data Scientist – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Quantitative Analyst / Data Scientist – La Lucia / Durban
Key Purpose
To develop, manage and monitor advanced and relevant predictive models, to provide advanced analytical support to business units, to critically analyze and advise the business on data driven value adds, and create and maintain accurate data, dashboards, and management reports.
Key Outcomes
Model Development
- Development of new predictive models in line with business requirements.
- Successful deployment of predictive models.
- Engagement with key stakeholders around business requirements for models
Model Management
- Manage monthly monitoring and regular updates of existing predictive models.
- Prepare analysis/commentary for model management meetings.
- Reporting to 3rd party funders on model management.
- Ensure model management process is conducted according to policies defined.
- Interrogate existing models and identify possible red flags
- Research latest model building methodologies
Data Analytics to support business needs
- Ad-hoc analytics / data science projects as required by business
- Monthly analysis on key credit risk areas (loss control/credit)
- Assist in building the Data science capabilities of the analytics team
- Proactive business engagement to understand analytical requirement
- Proactive feedback to business on value added data driven analytics
- Automation
Data development and maintenance
- Assist and advise on creating and maintaining data in the optimal manner
Leadership/Staff training
Minimum Requirements
Education
- Honours degree in Statistics/Mathematics
- Preferred – Master’s Degree in Statistics/Mathematics
Experience:
- 2-5 years’ experience in scoring system development and credit risk analytics (retail)
- Preferred: 5-8 years experience in scoring system development and credit risk analytics (retail) – 2 of which at senior level
Preferred Industry – Financial / Credit risk analytics
Skills
Technical (at least some of the below skills will be necessary)
- SQL coding
- R
- Advanced Excel
- Python (advantageous)
- Denodo (advantageous)
- SAS (advantageous)
- Predictive modelling or financial modelling
- Machine learning (advantageous)
- Exposure to IFRS9 modelling (highly advantageous)
- Ability to work with large amounts of data
Generic competencies
- Analytical, critical and logical thinker
- Understands the need for data driven decisions
- Ability to read and assimilate a specification of data requirements
- Proactive personality
- Tolerance to change
- Attention to detail
- Accountability and ownership of work tasks
- Self motivated
- Ability to work within a team and as an individual
- Comply with project management protocol
- Enthusiasm/interest in credit risk management
- Sense of humour
- Resilience
- Tenacity
- Ability to work under pressure
- Good time management.
Desired Skills:
- Financial Modelling
- SQL
- Advanced Excel
- Python
- Predictive modelling
- Denodo