DC Administrator at Business Directive Contract Services – KwaZulu-Natal Kokstad

Job description
A leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Returns DC Procurement Facility Administrator to join our team
We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Overall responsibility for the planning and ordering of Operational materials within Distribution Centre
- Calculate resource requirements for the DC
- Keep records and monitor DC performance
- General Procurement for the DC
- Procurement and management of all packaging materials
- Procure all consumables in line with the agreed plans and schedules, place orders and process all documentation
- Hold regular meetings to align and engage all departmental managers to the plans
- Coordinate temporary staffing in line with the DC plans and schedules
- Develop staffing shift structured to support Dc operations
- Manager the relationship with Taxi operators and coordinate the transport requirements for staff
- Manage the relationship with the labor brokers
- Oversee the waste management function costs
- Responsible for the DC administration
- Process all DC invoices for payment and maintain a real time overview of expenses versus budget
- Management of time and attendance system
- Access control, loading of new staff
- Assist with financial budgets with weekly, monthly reporting
- Monitoring and highlighting of staff attendance.
- Ensure timesheets are completed accurately, signed and confirmed
- All overtime and acting allowance must be approved by the General Manager
Qualifications:
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience within DC operations
- Previous experience with Biometric Time and Attendance systems such as Jarrison
- High level of proficiency with MS Office packages
- Comfortable with change and excellent team player
- Comfortable with learning and adapting to new systems
The Environment:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of [URL Removed] being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
We seek to Employ an Extra Ordinary Mind who:
- is forthright but respectful
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for [URL Removed]
- thinks like an owner of the business.
- is SMART, has INTEGRITY and is HARDWORKING
If you meet the above you are an Extraordinary Mind so come and join us!
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Numerate and good affinity to maths
- Excellent communication skills both written and spoken
- Solutions-oriented
- self-motivated
- Good analytical skills