DC Administrator at Business Directive Contract Services

Sep 19, 2022

Job description

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Returns DC Procurement Facility Administrator to join our team

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Overall responsibility for the planning and ordering of Operational materials within Distribution Centre
  • Calculate resource requirements for the DC
  • Keep records and monitor DC performance
  • General Procurement for the DC
  • Procurement and management of all packaging materials
  • Procure all consumables in line with the agreed plans and schedules, place orders and process all documentation
  • Hold regular meetings to align and engage all departmental managers to the plans
  • Coordinate temporary staffing in line with the DC plans and schedules
  • Develop staffing shift structured to support Dc operations
  • Manager the relationship with Taxi operators and coordinate the transport requirements for staff
  • Manage the relationship with the labor brokers
  • Oversee the waste management function costs
  • Responsible for the DC administration
  • Process all DC invoices for payment and maintain a real time overview of expenses versus budget
  • Management of time and attendance system
  • Access control, loading of new staff
  • Assist with financial budgets with weekly, monthly reporting
  • Monitoring and highlighting of staff attendance.
  • Ensure timesheets are completed accurately, signed and confirmed
  • All overtime and acting allowance must be approved by the General Manager

Qualifications:

  • Minimum 2 years relevant experience within DC operations
  • Previous experience with Biometric Time and Attendance systems such as Jarrison
  • High level of proficiency with MS Office packages
  • Comfortable with change and excellent team player
  • Comfortable with learning and adapting to new systems

The Environment:

  • Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of [URL Removed] being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.
  • We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
  • We are short on ego and high on output.
  • We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
  • We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ an Extra Ordinary Mind who:

  • is forthright but respectful
  • is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
  • is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
  • is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours
  • is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience
  • is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
  • is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
  • is curious and challenge the status quo
  • is innovative and enjoys iteration
  • is collaborative
  • will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for [URL Removed]
  • thinks like an owner of the business.
  • is SMART, has INTEGRITY and is HARDWORKING

If you meet the above you are an Extraordinary Mind so come and join us!

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Numerate and good affinity to maths
  • Excellent communication skills both written and spoken
  • Solutions-oriented
  • self-motivated
  • Good analytical skills

