DC Administrator at Business Directive Contract Services

Job description

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Returns DC Procurement Facility Administrator to join our team

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

Your responsibilities will include:

Overall responsibility for the planning and ordering of Operational materials within Distribution Centre

Calculate resource requirements for the DC

Keep records and monitor DC performance

General Procurement for the DC

Procurement and management of all packaging materials

Procure all consumables in line with the agreed plans and schedules, place orders and process all documentation

Hold regular meetings to align and engage all departmental managers to the plans

Coordinate temporary staffing in line with the DC plans and schedules

Develop staffing shift structured to support Dc operations

Manager the relationship with Taxi operators and coordinate the transport requirements for staff

Manage the relationship with the labor brokers

Oversee the waste management function costs

Responsible for the DC administration

Process all DC invoices for payment and maintain a real time overview of expenses versus budget

Management of time and attendance system

Access control, loading of new staff

Assist with financial budgets with weekly, monthly reporting

Monitoring and highlighting of staff attendance.

Ensure timesheets are completed accurately, signed and confirmed

All overtime and acting allowance must be approved by the General Manager

Qualifications:

Minimum 2 years relevant experience within DC operations

Previous experience with Biometric Time and Attendance systems such as Jarrison

High level of proficiency with MS Office packages

Comfortable with change and excellent team player

Comfortable with learning and adapting to new systems

The Environment:

Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of [URL Removed] being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

We are short on ego and high on output.

We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.

We love what we do and what we are creating.

We seek to Employ an Extra Ordinary Mind who:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under change and accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is business SMART. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for [URL Removed]

thinks like an owner of the business.

is SMART, has INTEGRITY and is HARDWORKING

If you meet the above you are an Extraordinary Mind so come and join us!

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Numerate and good affinity to maths

Excellent communication skills both written and spoken

Solutions-oriented

self-motivated

Good analytical skills

Learn more/Apply for this position