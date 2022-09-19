Enterprise Architect at STS

Job Purpose

Provide guidance, road maps, principles, standards and best practices to ensure integrity and consistency across every employed or prospective implementation technology, to address current realities and future opportunities in line with the strategy of the enterprise.

INTERNAL PROCESS

Contribute to the ICT strategy in terms of Business, Data/Information, Applications, Technology Infrastructure Integration and Security.

Responsible for a rigorous description of the enterprise – across systems, programmes and business areas – including its business entities, their properties, and relationships between them and the external environment.

Oversee and guide the integration of the Architecture Domains. Ensure the architecture of the enterprise is optimised, and all Architecture Domains (Business Architecture, Data Architecture, Application architecture, Technology Architecture) integrate (and inter-operate) in a cost effective manner, with minimum effort and maximum benefit to the organisation.

Provide vision and insight to proactively assist in defining the direction for strategic IT projects.

Keep up to date with and have a clear understanding of the capabilities and benefits of new/emerging technologies in order to apply same in a business context.

FINANCE

Contribute to the development of area specific budgets to minimise expenditure, in alignment with operational plans.

Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.

Implement and provide input into governance processes, systems and legislation within area of specialisation.

Knowledge

The following knowledge requirements were found to be relevant to this job:

Full Software Development Life cycle, rolling out complicated processes

Knowledge of underlying IT architectures and technologies

Business architectures – Applications architectures

Data architectures – Technical Architectures

Knowledge of architectural frameworks such as TOGAF, ITIL and COBIT

The following experience requirements were found to be relevant to this job:

7-10 years’ experience in technical leadership roles (essential)

At least 5 years’ senior software programming (essential)

Experience in the financial services industry (desirable)

Desired Skills:

ITIL

cobit

TOGAF

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

