Feature Analyst

We have an opportunity available for a Feature Analyst with minimum 3 year’s experience in

Technical BA

Drafting business and technical specifications

Managing stakeholders throughout various project scopes and phases

Remote work model – with stable internet connection (critical for a 100% remote role)

Location preference – South Africa

Please get in contact

Desired Skills:

Technical

Testing

User Journey

Troubleshooting

Planning

Implementation

Learn more/Apply for this position